The Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone Explains Justin Bieber's Instagram

"What a beast"

This is a photo of Ryan Gosling in that movie The Place Beyond the Pines.

But Bieber took this?

I think it's a still from the movie and he posted it on Instagram.

That's way weirder. Maybe he just wanted you to know what he was up to. He was watching The Place Beyond the Pines.

You guys work with a lot of different artists. What's the most surprising thing you've ever found out a musician or celebrity is into?

You've shown me a couple things right now. I think as an overall thing, our ability to engage with celebrity has changed so vastly over the last 15 years, and in the last couple years in particular, that now there are so many things that are unbelievable that it's really hard to keep track almost. There are a million things you could say. You could tell me almost anything about anyone and I'd be like, "Yeah, that makes sense." But with Snapchat and other things, the oversharing of the mundane has become so prevalent that you see every aspect of people's lives, which I don't know how that's affecting us or those people. We do Snapchat but a lot of our snaps are sorta meant to entertain more than they are to show, "Look at this sandwich! There's cheddar on it!" We don't overshare personal stuff -- not to say there's anything wrong with it. Certain people have become immensely popular doing that and it's become a business or a branding opportunity for a lot of people, including DJ Khaled. He's like a motivational speaker.