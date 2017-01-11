What Justin Timberlake's New Netflix Special Is All About

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake has the most-downloaded single of 2016 so far with "Can't Stop the Feeling." The track was written to promote the animated kiddie comedy Trolls, and sounds decades removed from the un-'Sync-able boy-band image he built a career on. He seems OK with that; 14 years after the release of his debut solo album, Timberlake proudly bears his new dad badge.

Sometime between voiceover sessions on Trolls, Timberlake put together a concert documentary with the pedigree to perk up the ears of his fellow dads: Justin Timberlake + the Tennessee Kids, a collaboration with Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme that is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. Factor in the biggest hits of Timberlake's career, a hyperactive laser light show, and some very un-dad-like dance moves, and Demme and Timberlake make beautiful music together.