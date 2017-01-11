Entertainment

What Justin Timberlake's New Netflix Special Is All About

By Published On 10/12/2016 By Published On 10/12/2016
justin timberlake and the tennessee kids netflix special
Tennman Entertainment, Inc./Netflix
More From Stream On

related

The Absolute Best Documentaries on Netflix

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

related

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

related

Everything We Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 2

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

All of the Insane Things Tom Hardy Does on 'Taboo'

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake has the most-downloaded single of 2016 so far with "Can't Stop the Feeling." The track was written to promote the animated kiddie comedy Trolls, and sounds decades removed from the un-'Sync-able boy-band image he built a career on. He seems OK with that; 14 years after the release of his debut solo album, Timberlake proudly bears his new dad badge.

Sometime between voiceover sessions on Trolls, Timberlake put together a concert documentary with the pedigree to perk up the ears of his fellow dads: Justin Timberlake + the Tennessee Kids, a collaboration with Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme that is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. Factor in the biggest hits of Timberlake's career, a hyperactive laser light show, and some very un-dad-like dance moves, and Demme and Timberlake make beautiful music together.

Netflix/YouTube

In January 2015, Timberlake wrapped the 20/20 Experience tour, through which he and two dozen band members and backup dancers (the titular "Tennessee Kids") shared stages over nearly two years and 134 stops. With Las Vegas's massive MGM Grand as a show-stopping final playground, Timberlake and Netflix enlisted Demme to capture their set for posterity.

Demme directed Neil Young: Heart of Gold, Kenny Chesney: Unstaged, and, uh, The Silence of the Lambs, though it was Stop Making Sense, the Talking Heads' 1984 concert doc, that Timberlake was itching to emulate. "I basically stalked Jonathan Demme to do this," he confessed at JT+TK's Toronto International Film Festival premiere.  

The "Kids" are virtuosos well-suited for a Vegas crowd -- literally, in the bespoke getups Timberlake favors -- gifted with the talent and energy to light up an enormous stage kitted out with hyperactive lasers, mammoth projections of the David Fincher-directed "Suit & Tie" video, and a gravity-defying gangway suspended above the arena floor. (Lucky for us at home, Demme offers quick cuts over set-change hydraulics and costume switcheroos.) When Demme goes wide, we're remind of just how many Tennessee Kids are under Timberlake's command. Their stage dad takes diplomatic dance breaks to join them in between plinking away at a piano or brandishing a guitar.

Somehow, despite expertly framed shots of each performer from every angle, we never catch sight of a single camera onstage -- though Timberlake stares directly into them at every opportunity.

Related

related

The Best Music Documentaries on Netflix

related

The 30 Best Albums of 2016, Ranked

related

Every New Netflix Original Show and Movie You'll Be Binge-Watching Soon
More From Stream On

related

The Absolute Best Documentaries on Netflix

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

related

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

related

Everything We Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 2

related

The Best Music Documentaries on Netflix
justin timberlake and the tennessee kids netflix special
Tennman Entertainment, Inc./Netflix

In between crowd-pleasers like "SexyBack," "My Love," and "Rock Your Body" -- and a brief break to take shots with an audience member who happens to be longtime collaborator Timothy "Timbaland" Mosley -- Timberlake includes an extended Michael Jackson tribute, covering "Human Nature"; his own rendition of Bell Biv DeVoe's 1990 hit "Poison"; and a doc-wrapping dedication to Prince over the credits. (Speaking of which, make sure Netflix doesn't autoplay over them: you'll see the staggering work that went into building the stage.)

Timberlake's style and sound are indebted to Jackson and Prince in particular, two artists who reinvented themselves many times over throughout the course of their careers. With that in mind, it's worth noting Timberlake's set was two years old when it was recorded two Januarys ago, and has aged nearly two more now.

justin timberlake and the tennessee kids netflix special
Tennman Entertainment, Inc./Netflix

What's next for an expert crooner and pop-locker still at his peak? Hopefully Timberlake has more up his well-tailored sleeve than family-friendly movie soundtracks: he copped to keeping Pharrell Williams company in the studio back in March, but neither musician revealed what they were working on, if anything. Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids gives the musician the chance to bring sexy back again for the whole family.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lauren Leibowitz is an editor at Thrillist Entertainment. Find her on Twitter @lleibowitzz.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Stream On

related

READ MORE
Freaky Movies You Should Never Watch Alone
Stream On

related

READ MORE
Everything We Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 2
Stream On

related

READ MORE
The Best TV Shows & Movies That Hit Netflix This Summer
Stream On

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like