Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Relive the '90s With 'Ironic' Sing-Along

The long-running collaborative friendship between Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon has resulted in some very successful videos -- from The Barry Gibb Talk Show on SNL to the now six-part "History of Rap" -- so any appearance the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer makes on The Tonight Show is sure to contain a viral nugget. With a new concert documentary on Netflix and his Trolls movie bounding into theaters next week, it's no surprise that Timberlake stopped by the show to do some singing (and mugging). We just didn't expect it to be so… ironic.

Last night, the pair brought back their nerdy camp characters for a silly sketch where the two whisper jokes to each other, wear curly wigs, and belt out a song the audience will instantly go nuts for. In this case, it's Alanis Morissette's pop-rock classic "Ironic" from her 1995 record Jagged Little Pill. It's like raaiiiiiinnnn on your Thursday. After the sketch, Timberlake also discussed his controversial voting booth selfie. Just a warning: he does not sing any '90s songs in that clip.