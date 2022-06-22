How to Get Into K-Pop

On June 10, just shy of their ninth anniversary as a band, South Korean megastars BTS released the career-spanning 48-song anthology PROOF, the band's sixth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. It's the type of massive collection more often reserved for classic-rock bands well past their prime, coasting on radio royalties and greatest-hits record sales, not a band at the peak of their popularity, as BTS is. But BTS—who, shortly after PROOF dropped, announced they'd be taking a break to focus on solo projects, losing their label HYBE $1.7 billion due to a more dire-sounding mistranslation in the announcement video—is no ordinary band.

During the COVID era alone, BTS have put out several English-language singles, including "Dynamite" and "Butter," that broke YouTube records when they dropped; they held two iterations of BANGBANGCON, a streamable pay-per-view concert that drew 2.4 million viewers at its peak; and when in-person shows started up again, their Permission to Dance On Stage tour crossed new US box-office records, commanding $33.3 million and $35.9 million, respectively, from the four-night strings of shows in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and another $32.6 million from a one-day showing of their concert movie, Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul. But this story isn't about the giant piles of cash BTS rakes in by simply existing—it's about understanding the sheer power of K-pop as multibillion-dollar global phenomenon. It's also a little nudge to look beyond BTS, if that's all you know, and discover the multitudes of other groups working hard to make their fans worldwide squeal with glee.

That said, it's worth noting how we think and talk about K-pop, especially in the midst of the Hallyu wave. Along with Squid Game, Parasite, and other South Korean pop-culture exports that have hit it big abroad in recent years, K-pop is hardly representative of all the music being made and beloved in the country—see: trot, indie, shoegaze, literally any other genre you could think of—but it has an outsized impact on the way the West perceives Korea. By breathlessly covering K-pop, English-speaking media has flattened the country's diverse taste as "South Korea is kind of losing control over its cultural narrative," as writer Regina Kim says in her story on this very shift for NBC's Think. "...It seems that just when much of the Korean public and the Korean diaspora have moved on from K-pop due to the surfeit of idol groups (about 200 to 400 of them have debuted in the past decade, and over 50 are debuting in this year alone), the rest of the world is clamoring for it," Kim reflects.

But even within K-pop, "its elements are so diverse that there’s bound to be something for everyone," Kim writes. No wonder it's become so profoundly massive on a global scale. Still, it never fails to surprise me when a North American fan of music that extends to the nichest genres has a blind spot when it comes to K-pop, often intimidated by its scope, the business itself, the history, and the fandoms. Yeah, they've heard of BTS, because who hasn't, but what about the rest of the K-pop industry? Who should they know? Where did K-pop come from? And what the hell does an "army" have to do with it?

We're answering these questions and more for still-baffled English speakers in this K-pop starter kit, which covers the basics but is by no means comprehensive. The hope is that you come out on the other side with a more holistic understanding of K-pop and an itch to dive in for yourself. And hey, maybe one day you too will be ARMY.