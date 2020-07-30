Watch the Weird and Lovely Trailer for Miranda July's 'Kajillionaire'

Miranda July, the performance artist and filmmaker, makes movies that are strange and strangely touching and her latest, Kajillionaire, is no different. The first trailer for the film, set to be released September 18, introduces audiences to Old Dolio, a young woman with a peculiar deep voice placed by Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld). (Yes, her name really is "Old Dolio.") Old Dolio does everything at the behest of her parents, small-time grifters (Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger), who are mainly concerned with "skimming" as much as they can from others rather than nurturing their only child. When they rope an eager interloper (Gina Rodriguez) into one of their schemes, Old Dolio starts to realize her need to assert herself.

Kajllionaire, which was one of our favorite movies at this year's Sundance Film Festival, is romantic and surreal. For instance, that soap you see oozing from the walls in the trailer is a feature of Old Dolio's childhood home. In keeping with her brand, July also had an unconventional release strategy for the trailer: She is putting the trailer in a DropBox on Instagram and asking people to share it as they wish.

"I'm promoting Kajillionaire this way because the normal systems are falling apart and it’s scary and hard to know where to put your faith," she wrote. "My instinct is to put it in lots and lots of smaller communities. So this is both a practical experiment and a symbolic gesture: I think this is where we are headed and what will sustain us. Each other, inventing. (And...you just try things as a form of living.)"

If you watch you also get a taste of a new song by Angel Olsen and composer Emile Mosseri called "Mr. Lonely." It's just the kind of melancholy we want right now.