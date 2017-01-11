The Lines to Get Into Kanye West's Pop-Up Shops Are Insane

Depending on location, there are varying limits on how many people can enter the stores and how many pieces you can buy. (In Sydney, for example, it's three people at a time, and three items per style -- the latter rule is supposed to curb second-hand sales and ensure that the inventory will be stocked for the whole weekend.) There are no returns and all sales are final. Also, you can't touch the racks, so when you try your hat on outside and it doesn't fit your big head, you're screwed. Or you have a very early, very special Secret Santa gift. Kanye, as always, works in mysterious ways.