The Lines to Get Into Kanye West's Pop-Up Shops Are Insane

As Yeezy season approaches, Kanye West fans have three days this weekend to scope out another iteration of his Life of Pablo pop-ups. Twenty-one of the shops, promoting the rapper's latest album and fashion items, opened across the globe Friday, with intrigue, promises of custom garb, and really long f*cking lines.
Addresses for West's temporary stores, all set to close after Sunday, are available on his website: Stateside, there's one location each in Portland, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York. Elsewhere, Yeezus has blessed Toronto, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Cape Town, Singapore, Sydney, and Melbourne. If you're near any of these places, feel free to be excited. And patient:
Overseas and over here, West supporters have reportedly been camping out over night, forming queues as deceptively torturous as anything Frank Ocean has mustered up. What are these people waiting for? Here's the merch menu patrons have to use to make purchases before entering:
Vogue previously noted that "each city will have its name spelled out on tees and hoodies with Cali Thornhill DeWitt’s gothic script in a myriad of bold shades reminiscent of the collection West showed at Madison Square Garden in February." And Nylon, which got an early peek at New York's goods, painted a scant-but-still-worth-it picture: small room; five merch racks; jackets, sweatshirts, tees, and hats that range in price from $45 to $325. An early favorite seems to be a "Pablo"-stamped bomber jacket.
Depending on location, there are varying limits on how many people can enter the stores and how many pieces you can buy. (In Sydney, for example, it's three people at a time, and three items per style -- the latter rule is supposed to curb second-hand sales and ensure that the inventory will be stocked for the whole weekend.) There are no returns and all sales are final. Also, you can't touch the racks, so when you try your hat on outside and it doesn't fit your big head, you're screwed. Or you have a very early, very special Secret Santa gift. Kanye, as always, works in mysterious ways.
This latest crop of pop-ups comes after the success of similar events held earlier this year in L.A., New York, and Paris. The East Coast spot raked in about $2 million. Here's a taste of what that was like:
If you can, should you try to go this time around? There will likely be other shoppers like Alex, who told Vice he's going to re-sell his stuff online. But if you love Kanye as much as Kanye loves Kanye -- and maybe want to lend a hand -- bring one of these bad boys and practice saying, "I don't usually spend a lot of money."
You can find your nearest Pablo pop-up here.
