Entertainment

Kanye West Hangs with Donald Trump, Internet Freaks Out

By Published On 12/13/2016 By Published On 12/13/2016
Kanye West and Donald Trump at Trump Tower
Bloomberg / Getty Images

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Update: Kanye West has since revealed on Twitter that his discussion with Donald Trump covered "multicultural issues," and that "it is important to have a direct line of communication with our President if we truly want change." He also tweeted "#2024," suggesting that anyone who hoped he'd be running against Trump in the 2020 Presidential election will be sorely disappointed. 

Kanye West made an unannounced visit to Trump Tower today, and the Internet rumor mill is abuzz with speculation regarding exactly why the hell hip-hop's most infamous auteur was meeting with Trump in the first place. A Twitter video by CNBC's Steve Kopack captured the action as Trump and West bid farewell to one another at the Trump Tower elevators:

The video shows an oddly silent Kanye standing beside the president-elect as reporters fire off question after question, 99% of which go unanswered -- in fact, the only thing he did say was "I just want to take a picture right now." And of course, Twitter promptly exploded.

So what was Kanye doing there? Was it really just a couple of ultra-egomaniacal buddies shooting the shit about life, as Trump suggested? Did they meet to discuss Kanye's music video for "Famous," which featured a nude Trump? Were they playing patty-cake?!

The possibilities are endless, but here are a few of our favorites, arranged in order of likelihood:

  • Trump's courting Kanye for a cabinet position (Yeezmaster General?)
  • Kanye's courting Trump for a presidential mixtape
  • Trump's looking to sell Yeezy sneakers in the White House gift shop
  • Kanye's trying to distract everyone from his recent meltdown drama
  • Trump's trying to distract everyone from... well, everything
  • Both men saw an easy opportunity for mutual self-promotion

While that last one's probably the closest to the truth, we're still not ruling out Yeezy's potential membership in the federal goon squad. Given the way 2016's gone so far, anything's possible.

Gianni Jaccoma is an editor for Thrillist, and he's no longer surprised by anything this year has to offer. Follow him on Twitter @gjaccoma

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These Guys Created the Year's Best Farts

related

READ MORE
Who Picks the Songs on the 'Now That's What I Call Music' Albums? This Guy.
For the Record

related

READ MORE
'American Horror Story' Finally Delivered a Big, Hilarious Twist

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like