Kanye West Hangs with Donald Trump, Internet Freaks Out

Update: Kanye West has since revealed on Twitter that his discussion with Donald Trump covered "multicultural issues," and that "it is important to have a direct line of communication with our President if we truly want change." He also tweeted "#2024," suggesting that anyone who hoped he'd be running against Trump in the 2020 Presidential election will be sorely disappointed.
Kanye West made an unannounced visit to Trump Tower today, and the Internet rumor mill is abuzz with speculation regarding exactly why the hell hip-hop's most infamous auteur was meeting with Trump in the first place. A Twitter video by CNBC's Steve Kopack captured the action as Trump and West bid farewell to one another at the Trump Tower elevators:
The video shows an oddly silent Kanye standing beside the president-elect as reporters fire off question after question, 99% of which go unanswered -- in fact, the only thing he did say was "I just want to take a picture right now." And of course, Twitter promptly exploded.
So what was Kanye doing there? Was it really just a couple of ultra-egomaniacal buddies shooting the shit about life, as Trump suggested? Did they meet to discuss Kanye's music video for "Famous," which featured a nude Trump? Were they playing patty-cake?!
The possibilities are endless, but here are a few of our favorites, arranged in order of likelihood:
- Trump's courting Kanye for a cabinet position (Yeezmaster General?)
- Kanye's courting Trump for a presidential mixtape
- Trump's looking to sell Yeezy sneakers in the White House gift shop
- Kanye's trying to distract everyone from his recent meltdown drama
- Trump's trying to distract everyone from... well, everything
- Both men saw an easy opportunity for mutual self-promotion
While that last one's probably the closest to the truth, we're still not ruling out Yeezy's potential membership in the federal goon squad. Given the way 2016's gone so far, anything's possible.