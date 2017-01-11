Kanye West Hangs with Donald Trump, Internet Freaks Out

Update: Kanye West has since revealed on Twitter that his discussion with Donald Trump covered "multicultural issues," and that "it is important to have a direct line of communication with our President if we truly want change." He also tweeted "#2024," suggesting that anyone who hoped he'd be running against Trump in the 2020 Presidential election will be sorely disappointed.

Kanye West made an unannounced visit to Trump Tower today, and the Internet rumor mill is abuzz with speculation regarding exactly why the hell hip-hop's most infamous auteur was meeting with Trump in the first place. A Twitter video by CNBC's Steve Kopack captured the action as Trump and West bid farewell to one another at the Trump Tower elevators: