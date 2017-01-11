Kate McKinnon's Loony Actress Debette Goldry Stole the 'SNL' Premiere

"Back at MGM, they'd give me opioid injections between my toes to keep me quiet between takes," McKinnon's Debette admits. "Then a little man ran over to give me a shot of amphetamine to say my line. 'Stop hitting me with a shovel, Clark Gable!' And then -- womp -- more opium."

In the sketch, Margot Robbie, playing Knightley, can barely keep it together. You'll suffer the same fit as McKinnon tells horror tale after horror tale.

"I once had an audition where the producer said, 'Have sex with me and you'll get the part.'"

"What did you do?" asks Sasheer Zamata's Lupita Nyong'o.

"I had sex with him and I got the part! It was a fair trade."