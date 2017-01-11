Kate McKinnon's Loony Actress Debette Goldry Stole the 'SNL' Premiere

Who can forget Lupita Nyong'o's brave, Oscar-winning performance in 12 Years a Slave? Or Keira Knightley's take on Elizabeth Bennet in Pride and Prejudice? Or Marion Cotillard as singer Edith Piaf in La Vie en Rose? Or Debette Goldry, in that one movie where Clark Gable hits her with a shovel?
Maybe you didn't see that last one. If not, please watch Saturday Night Live's fake New York Film Festival "Actress Round Table," an esoteric excuse for the always good Kate McKinnon to play an aging actress from the golden age of Hollywood who redefines the phrase "gender inequality" for this new crop of talent.
"Back at MGM, they'd give me opioid injections between my toes to keep me quiet between takes," McKinnon's Debette admits. "Then a little man ran over to give me a shot of amphetamine to say my line. 'Stop hitting me with a shovel, Clark Gable!' And then -- womp -- more opium."
In the sketch, Margot Robbie, playing Knightley, can barely keep it together. You'll suffer the same fit as McKinnon tells horror tale after horror tale.
"I once had an audition where the producer said, 'Have sex with me and you'll get the part.'"
"What did you do?" asks Sasheer Zamata's Lupita Nyong'o.
"I had sex with him and I got the part! It was a fair trade."
In an episode chock full of political impressions and zingers, "Actress Round Table" settles for five minutes of McKinnon, newly minted as Best Comedy Actress by the Emmys, doing McKinnon. It's wonderful.
