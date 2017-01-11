Katy Perry's Weekend Tweetstorm Did Not Spare Taylor Swift

This past weekend, while waiting for her Cheesecake Factory order to arrive, Katy Perry passed the time on Twitter. (Stars: they're just like us!) In between studio sessions, the Olympic anthem writer took the time to answer fans' burning questions -- and naturally, talk turned to her most famous frenemy.

When Twitter user @HerWonkEye asked whether Perry would collaborate with "Bad Blood" backstabber Taylor Swift, who spent the majority of this past summer being called a liar by the rich and famous, Perry claimed to be open to the idea -- if Swift apologizes, that is: