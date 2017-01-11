Kelly Ripa's Return to 'Live' Will Satisfy Your Need for Morning-TV Drama

"Our long national nightmare is over," Kelly Ripa announced when she returned to Live With Kelly and Michael Tuesday morning from a well-publicized week off -- after news broke that her co-host Michael Strahan was leaving Live for a bigger gig over at Good Morning America.

According to inside reports, Ripa was "blindsided" by Strahan's move, and only learned her co-host would be leaving moments before he made the announcement to viewers on-air; allegedly, ABC execs employed the same strategy of keeping Kelly in the dark when her prior Live co-host Regis Philbin jumped ship back in 2011. Ripa then went on what her reps insist was a "previously scheduled" vacation, which earned her the label of "diva" from the media.