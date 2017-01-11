Watch Ken Bone, Debate Hero, Talk Politics and Sweaters with Jimmy Kimmel

Ken Bone, the viral hero and disposable camera champion of the second presidential debate, knows he's adorable and has a fantastic name. But he still doesn't know who's getting his vote.

The 34-year-old coal-plant operator from Illinois visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday to elaborate. "I think I'm more undecided than I was before. I had to kind of put my head down while Mom and Dad were arguing over Thanksgiving dinner," he explained, adding that some of Donald Trump's policies are more in line with his economic interests but that he's concerned about the Republican contender's potential Supreme Court pick. "I would really hate for anyone’s rights to be taken back. We fought so hard to get marriage equality and rights expanded to more Americans, and it would be unconscionable for me to see those taken away by a Supreme Court justice appointed by Donald Trump."