Of course, comfort can be a vice, and, if you're an entertainer under the scrutiny of critics, a sin. While both of James's sitcoms, and vehicles like Grown Ups, Zookeeper, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, and the two Paul Blart movies, earned him bargaining chips, they've polarized audiences in the current age of biting satire and melancholy bio-sitcoms. The great performers push and push and push, while comedy routines feel like just that. Can James be one without the other?

This week, the actor stars in True Memoirs of an International Assassin, an action comedy that required him to leave the city limits (Georgia and the Dominican Republic, to be exact) and requires his audience to make it to the sofa (the movie's now out exclusively on Netflix). True Memoirs, about an accountant mistaken as a gunman after his self-published first-person spy novel mistakenly hits Amazon's nonfiction bestseller list, sticks to a fish-out-of-water formula that should turn the spoof into another solid hit for James. His critics may disagree, if a splattered Rotten Tomatoes history is any indication. "You're not going to get everybody every time, for sure," he tells me over the phone, calling from -- where else? -- his Long Island studio. "So I'm used to bad reviews, but would I love everybody to love me? Sure, that'd be fun." But don't knock him for a lack of ambition. He's doing exactly what he wanted to do from the day he left Long Island, and it's not changing now that he's back.