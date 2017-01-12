Bizarre Kardashian Family Products That Actually Exist

The Kardashian family is a constantly growing empire. When the E! Network's Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuted in 2007, few realized the Calabasas clan's cultural reach would ever extend beyond reality TV.

If anyone knew the words "Kylie Jenner Lip Kit" would mean so much in 2017, it was Kris Jenner, whose gift for branding and marketing is virtually peerless in the self-promo-filled realm of reality TV. "It is a talent to have a brand that's really successful off of getting people to like you for you," Kim Kardashian told 60 Minutes last year. She's not wrong: The proliferation of the Kardashian family name has been relentless, a combination of endorsement deals and the entrepreneurial cranking out of clothing, makeup, candy, video games, and even debit cards. If you have a basic human need, there's probably a Kardashian family item you can use to fulfill it. Kim's iPhone game is just the tip of the iceberg; here are Kardashitems you won't believe are legit.