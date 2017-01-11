11 Ridiculous Things That Happen in 'Kindergarten Cop 2,' a Real Movie on Netflix

6. Story time

Agent Reed's efforts to milk some info from his students are thwarted when he must adhere to the regularly scheduled story-time portion of the day. He reads the kids Rainbow Bird before slamming the book shut and renouncing its liberal themes of sharing. This is the closest we come to any sort of characterization for Reed, a true no-nonsense instructor.

7. Sugar rush

Attempting to the win the kids over on his first day, Reed treats them all to chocolate-chunk cookies, which results in everyone going berserk while a KIDZ BOP-esque version of "I Want Candy" plays on the soundtrack. It's a callback to the original, and allows the fish-out-of-water Reed to enlist the help of a young, attractive female co-worker to corral the kids. A toy wagon was rammed into Arnold's ankle 26 years ago, causing him to fall to the floor in momentary defeat. This time, the struggle isn't the same.