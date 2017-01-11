'The King of Queens' and Kevin James Are Funnier Than You Remember

Critics agree: Kevin James' new sitcom is not very good. Kevin Can Wait, the 51-year-old comedian's return to CBS after a nine-year period riding his Paul Blart Segway across American movie screens, has received the type of middling reviews that you'd accept for a show with a pun on the star's name for a title.

"Kevin Can Wait is neither as bad as you may have feared nor as good as you may have hoped," writes Newsday. Taking a more aggressive approach, Vulture proclaims, "Kevin Can Wait Is Exactly As Awful As You Imagined." None of this is surprising. The show will probably be a hit. That's the Kevin James way.