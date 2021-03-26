Everyone's Obsessed with King Shark Now

The new trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad features a number of big stars. There's Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn once again. Oscar-winner Viola Davis is there as the imperious Amanda Waller. Idris Elba and John Cena are new to the franchise but make a big impression. Even Saturday Night Live performer and tabloid staple Pete Davidson is picking toilet paper off of his Croc shoe in this footage. But one creature steals all their thunder: His name is King Shark and he rules.

Shortly after the trailer's debut, Gunn confirmed that the shark man is being portrayed by the very famous Sylvester Stallone. But even if he wasn't imbued with the soul of Rocky, we would still love him. Here are some things King Shark does in the trailer: He eats a man whole after he says "nom nom." He points out that he has a hand. He rips another dude in half. He stands and has a human skull (!) snack while buildings crumble around him. Basically, he seems like a sweetie with rage issues. He's a celeb.