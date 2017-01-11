According to Activision, Infinite Warfare sports three unique game modes: "Campaign returns to the gritty, large-scale war roots of the franchise, while boldly looking ahead. Multiplayer delivers the future of warfare, with many new gameplay innovations. And the cooperative Zombies mode takes players on a wild ride through a new storyline with unique gameplay features and mechanics."

Besides finally answering the question, "What would Kit Harington look like if he appeared in the movie TRON," the above trailer teases the epically scaled Infinite Warfare story. Whether you make any sense of it, or just spend hours and hours gunning through the universe, is entirely up to you. But Jon Snow finally knows something, and it's how to kill you, so watch out.