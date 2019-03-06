Kit Harington Spends an Entire Interview Trying Not to Spoil 'Game of Thrones'

It's tough to be an actor on a popular TV show, especially one whose seasons are such minefields of spoilers that the stars basically can't even lie about what happens for fear of revealing some key bit of information the rest of us plebes aren't supposed to know. Just ask Kit Harington, the raven-haired heir(ish?) to the throne of Westeros on Game of Thrones, who managed to get through an entire interview with Stephen Colbert without spoiling anything. We think.
Strolling out onstage to squeals from the audience, of course, Harington did reveal one thing right off the bat: he was finally allowed to cut his hair. Guess the show really is over, folks. Leading off with a very timely political joke about his "theory" that a certain country basically elected Joffrey Baratheon as president, whoops, he told Colbert that he couldn't even say what his most galaxy brain predictions for the end of the show were, because even those would reveal too much.
He even chose not to read the final episode before the cast got together for their last table read -- "I told everyone it was because I didn't want to know what happened, but I think it was just laziness" -- and creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss used his reactions as a litmus test for how well they had done with the script: "I was very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding, and then I blubbed my eyes out."
He also said that he decided not to make the mistake he'd made before of telling his former co-star and new wife Rose Leslie (who played wildling Ygritte on the show) how this season ends. He'd spilled the beans on the ice dragon to her before Season 7 aired, and she didn't talk to him for about two days. Leslie has apparently guessed every iteration of how Season 8 will finish off except for the one that actually happens. No, he couldn't tell Colbert her wrong answers either.
The one thing he could tell us, though, which many of us already guessed from yesterday's trailer, is that the giant battle scene, purported to be the biggest battle sequence ever put onscreen, takes place entirely at night -- probably the start of the Long Night that the show has been teasing since Season 1, when the sun never rises and the dead return to walk the earth. Just imagine all of those actors suffering in the Belfast winter midnights, hauling around their 50-pound furry outfits, glaring at Benioff and Weiss whenever they deigned to show up to set, when you watch them whacking at each other's heads in the comfort of your own home.
"You really realize that humans are not nocturnal creatures," Harington said. I guess Jon Snow does know something after all.
