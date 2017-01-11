Koko the Gorilla Shreds on the Bass with the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea

Beyond his role as a founding member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea has lent his bass-playing skills to Atoms for Peace, Jane's Addiction, Johnny Cash, Tom Waits, and countless other musicians. Earlier this year he played an all-bass version of the national anthem for Kobe Bryant's final game as a Laker. But none of those accomplishments can compare to what happened this weekend: Flea let Koko the Gorilla play his bass.
Why was Flea hanging out with an internet-famous gorilla? Do you really have to ask? Sometimes life gifts you with video footage (via Consequence of Sound) of a supremely intelligent nonhuman primate slapping the bass with a member of noted sock enthusiasts the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Do not question these things. Simply watch the video.
"This is the greatest thing that could ever happen," says Flea in the clip, and it's hard not to agree. Koko is a very capable and gifted bass player, and Flea and Koko make for a great duo with real chemistry. Seriously, just look at this picture of these two.
Perhaps you enjoyed the video of Koko playing the bass but were thinking to yourself, "What I really want to see is a video of Flea and Koko the Gorilla touching each other's nipples." Well, you're in luck: such a video exists, and you can watch it below.
What a beautiful friendship. Hopefully, one day Koko will join Flea and the rest of the Red Hot Chili Peppers for a round of Carpool Karaoke, and all will be right with the world.
