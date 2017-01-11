Koko the Gorilla Shreds on the Bass with the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea

Beyond his role as a founding member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea has lent his bass-playing skills to Atoms for Peace, Jane's Addiction, Johnny Cash, Tom Waits, and countless other musicians. Earlier this year he played an all-bass version of the national anthem for Kobe Bryant's final game as a Laker. But none of those accomplishments can compare to what happened this weekend: Flea let Koko the Gorilla play his bass.

Why was Flea hanging out with an internet-famous gorilla? Do you really have to ask? Sometimes life gifts you with video footage (via Consequence of Sound) of a supremely intelligent nonhuman primate slapping the bass with a member of noted sock enthusiasts the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Do not question these things. Simply watch the video.