This post contains major spoilers for Kong: Skull Island.

After a 12-year slumber, the Eighth Wonder of the World has reemerged with helicopter-clobbering gusto in Kong: Skull Island. Now that the giant ape has been reintroduced to mayhem-hungry moviegoers, who pushed the worldwide opening weekend box office above $142 million, it’s safe to assume this won't be the last time we see Kong swinging through theaters. And if you hung around past the end credits of Skull Island, you got a none-too-subtle glimpse of what’s in store.

There were plans to sequelize Kong even before Skull Island hit theaters. While the movie, from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer), is the initial entry in Legendary Entertainment’s new King Kong franchise, it’s actually the second film in the company’s "MonsterVerse" series, which launched in 2014 with Godzilla. The current plan is to get these two overgrown monsters together for a big-screen title fight in Godzilla vs. Kong (scheduled for release on May 29, 2020), but before that, Legendary plans to expand the MonsterVerse in the tradition of Marvel comic book movies. On March 22, 2019, we'll get Godzilla: King of the Monsters – and we got our first taste of that movie in Kong: Skull Island's post-credit beat.