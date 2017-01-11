Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon Are Dirty Cat Ladies in Kooky 'SNL' Sketch

Kristen Wiig may have been the highly anticipated host of Saturday Night Live this weekend, but the furry extras in "Whiskers R We" nearly stole the show.
In the sketch above, Wiig reunites with her former SNL co-star -- and fellow Ghostbuster -- Kate McKinnon to play Barbara and Furonica, a pair of very friendly cat ladies with plenty of kitten puns handy. While the ladies start out offering Hallmark-precious wisdom ("A cat is a pillow that loves you back!"), they quickly sharpen their claws to diss that one "asswipe" kitten who voted for Jill Stein and look back fondly on a great weekend of butthole-licking.
Not even those ridiculous braces can hide Wiig's stifled laugher when McKinnon cracks her up. For more cat quips and a very bizarre Bobby Moynihan cameo, be sure to watch the whole thing -- and be wary of Pearl.
