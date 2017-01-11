We Need to Talk About Lady Gaga's 'American Horror Story' Sex Scene

October's annual full moon goes by a few names: the Harvest Moon, the Hunter's Moon, the Blood Moon, the Travel Moon, and the foreboding Dying Grass Moon, which, according to American Horror Story Season 6 sage Elias (Denis O'Hare), is when colonial spirits from the lost colony of Roanoke like to "slip through the veil between the shadow world and ours." To murder. Of course to murder! They're bloodthirsty ghosts imbued with the magic of (possibly) the Devil herself. What did you think they were going to do when they slipped through the veil? Hit Cabo?

American Horror Story: Roanoke "Chapter 4" continued to tease out the backstory that clears the fog on this mysterious "reality show" and ties the season, directly and thematically, to AHS installments of the past. The Dying Grass Moon is real, takes place in October, as depicted in the show, and kicks off a six-day lunar cycle that prepares most of a America for a dimly lit Halloween. On AHS, it's the time when The Butcher (Kathy Bates) can consecrate her homeland with fresh mortal blood. If we can read between the lines, it may also be a peak moment in another cycle -- one that makes Lady Gaga's "Witch of the Woods" extremely horny. Yes, there seems to be more to tonight's sensual, satanic moment between the pop star and Cuba Gooding Jr., and it could change American Horror Story forever.