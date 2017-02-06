The Story Behind Lady Gaga's Insane Super Bowl Half Time Show Stunt

A unicorn costume? A pregnant Beyonce team-up? A political protest staged in shimmering sequins? We didn't know what to expect from Lady Gaga's first Super Bowl halftime show, but we knew it'd be flashy. Turns out it was also state-of-the-art.

To kick off her outrageous performance at Super Bowl LI, Gaga scaled NRG Stadium in Houston and belted the opening bars of "God Bless America" from the fulcrum of the open roof. That would be enough for a lesser pop star. But as Gaga hit the high notes, a fleet of LED drones lit up the sky, creating a background of faux-stars that transformed into the Stars and Stripes with no interruption.