Larry David Is Bringing 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Back for Season 9

That glimmer of pretttty, pretttty, pretttty, pretty good news from last week has turned out to be true: HBO confirmed Tuesday that Larry David and Curb Your Enthusiasm will return to the network for a ninth season.
Casey Bloys, HBO's president of programming, shared the announcement via press release, saying, "We’re thrilled that Larry has decided to do a new season of Curb and can’t wait to see what he has planned."
The last installment of Curb concluded with the show's 80th episode back in September 2011. Since, there has been no dearth of hope -- from fans, execs, and cast members alike -- for more of David and his surreal antics.
"He has not said no, which puts us in a great position for possibilities," actor J.B. Smoove said on The Rich Eisen Show last week. "[David asked me,] 'If I do come back, would you be available?' I said, 'You know something, Larry, I'll be available. Just call me, give me early notice, and I'll be there.' I'll move anything to the side for Curb Your Enthusiasm, which would be a fabulous thing to do. Season 9 would be fabulous."
In 2012, HBO's chairman and CEO Richard Plepler had reportedly said that David “essentially has carte blanche with us … And when he wants to come back and do Curb, we’d be thrilled.”
Fortunately that time to be thrilled is now. More details about the fresh season, including a premiere date, will be revealed as they are confirmed, according to the network. True to form, David had only this to say: "In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, 'I left, I did nothing, I returned.'"