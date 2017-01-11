Larry David Is Bringing 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Back for Season 9

The last installment of Curb concluded with the show's 80th episode back in September 2011. Since, there has been no dearth of hope -- from fans, execs, and cast members alike -- for more of David and his surreal antics.

"He has not said no, which puts us in a great position for possibilities," actor J.B. Smoove said on The Rich Eisen Show last week. "[David asked me,] 'If I do come back, would you be available?' I said, 'You know something, Larry, I'll be available. Just call me, give me early notice, and I'll be there.' I'll move anything to the side for Curb Your Enthusiasm, which would be a fabulous thing to do. Season 9 would be fabulous."