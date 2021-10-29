'Last Night in Soho' Is Edgar Wright's Messy but Intoxicating Ode to the Past

The action kicks off when Eloise moves from her rural hometown to London, where she has been accepted to study fashion at university. She is immediately out of place: Her roommate Jocasta (Synnove Karlsen) is a callous social climber decked out in designer duds who calls everyone “babes.” Jocasta immediately commands a clique of other students who are more worldly, more sexually adventurous, and more party hungry than Eloise.

Last Night in Soho is ultimately a messy and occasionally frustrating film, but that pull that Eloise feels is both heartfelt and inescapable in Edgar Wright’s haunted ode to us kids who could not get enough of the past.

It's this moment of levity that establishes exactly the kind of girl Eloise is, and makes her compulsively endearing to a certain type of viewer. I can't fully disassociate my personal experience from my reaction to Eloise and Last Night in Soho, which comes out in theaters October 29. While I never had the artistic skills of a budding fashion designer, I constantly fantasized about the past, specifically the swinging ‘60s, which seemed impossibly cool if you ignored the pervasive racism and sexism. (I even wrote a college admissions essay about wearing vintage clothing as a way into the past.)

In the opening scene of Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho , before the bloodshed and bloodshot eyes that characterize this thriller take hold, Thomasin McKenzie's Eloise dances around her room decked out in a gown made of newspapers. She holds a pencil in her hand which she uses to mime Audrey Hepburn's cigarette holder in the Breakfast at Tiffany's poster. Her room is filled with ephemera from another age, including a record player that blasts Peter And Gordon's "A World Without Love."

So Eloise decamps from the dorms and finds herself a room in a Soho flat run by Ms. Collins (the late, great Dame Diana Rigg, in a perfect role). As the lights from the bistro flash red and blue, Eloise comes to the realization that she doesn’t exactly sleep in this place. Instead, she is jolted back to the ‘60s where another dreamer, the glamorous Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) is trying to become a star.

Wright and his co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns leave the mechanics of Eloise’s visions intentionally vague. At moments, it appears that she's inhabiting Sandie. In other instances, she is an observer. Regardless, she’s addicted. London has suddenly become everything she wants it to be, and she starts to model herself after Sandie. It's only after she's transformed herself into her idol, getting a job at a local pub so she can afford the white patent leather coat to complete the look, that she starts to find the dream is really a nightmare.

The idea that the past isn't all it's cracked up to be isn't exactly a revelation, and Wright's biggest narrative hurdle is perhaps Eloise's own naiveté, but he combats that by plunging her into a world that's utterly alluring even when it's horrifying. This is also a credit to Taylor-Joy's performance. Sandie could have simply been a model for costume designer Odile Dicks-Mireaux's stunning minidresses, a hollow creature on which Eloise can project her own desires, but Taylor-Joy has such an intense relationship with the camera that you can sense her rise and wilt.

The one-sided relationship between Eloise and Sandie—and in turn McKenzie and Taylor-Joy—sustains the film where other on-screen connections fall flat. Eloise's present-day love interest, played by Michael Ajao, is the most glaring example, though involved in crucial moments he's a shell of character who only exists to serve the protagonist. (Ajao's presence could have served to highlight Eloise's privileged point of view as a white woman in both the present and the past, but any such discussion is avoided.)

As the plot lurches toward its violent conclusion, there are logical questions that might nag the viewer, but Wright's not interested in filling every plot hole. He's also not interested in rebuking Eloise's passions since he too is obviously infatuated with The Kinks and Petula Clark and go go boots and London's seedier corners. In fact, Last Night in Soho is very much the product of obsession: It doesn't always makes sense, but it's still intoxicating. It will make you want to dance around your room and hide under your bed.