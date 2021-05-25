Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho' Looks Like a Freaky Retro Ghost Story

The first trailer for Edgar Wright's upcoming film Last Night in Soho is hyper-stylized and deliberately obscure, and, frankly, we could not be more amped. The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director's first narrative feature since Baby Driver stars Jojo Rabbit's Thomasin McKenzie as a young woman named Eloise who comes to London to study fashion in the present day. She's lonely in this modern world, but when she sleeps, she's transported back into the 1960s where she inhabits the body of Sandy, a glamorous lounge singer portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy, hot off The Queen's Gambit. Perhaps no one does midcentury beauty better than Taylor-Joy these days, and, by the way, did you know she could sing? Because she can: That's her voice doing Petula Clark's "Downtown."

So is this a romp or a ghost story? It would seem to be the latter, as the forces of the past start to plague Eloise, who starts to emulate Sandy in the present day. The best thing about this first look is that we don't really know what's going on; we just know that there's a shady-looking character played by Matt Smith, and the late great Dame Diana Rigg, herself a '60s icon, is there too.

Last Night in Soho hits theaters October 22.