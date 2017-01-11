Here's How Late-Night Hosts Reacted to the Election Results

Regardless of this year's unpredicted election results, late-night talk-show hosts had a job to do Wednesday: find a way to translate the reality of a Trump presidency to their audiences. Watch their monologues below to see how each attempted to wring some measure of humor from the shocking result and reveal how they plan to mine comedy from his administration in the years ahead.
Conan
Ever the history buff, Conan O'Brien went the more optimistic route yesterday, noting that we've endured bitter elections before and that "in America, we get to pick who's going to ruin our country." Also, he cheered his audience up with a very tall and very cute special guest.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah struggles to make sense of the electoral college system -- and can relate to all of Trump's old tweets resurfacing now that he has a new job.
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
After placing the responsibility for Trump's win on a certain kind of voter, Sam Bee tells us that America is still worth fighting for, thanks to the Constitution and Beyoncé. And to those who think this president will make her job easier, she says: "Jokes don't write themselves; Jews write jokes!"
Jimmy Kimmel Live
For those who might be grieving over the outcome, Kimmel reminds us that sadness will progress and later dissipate -- plus, a celebration of California's new stance on recreational marijuana.
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The British lip-syncer shares us how grateful he was to move to our country a year and a half ago and raise his child in "the land of opportunity... and tacos."
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Meyers points out that, since he's been wrong about everything Trump-related before, our president-elect might be a fantastic leader. Plus, a reminder that our first female president is still out there somewhere, and how racism is kind of like apple-picking.
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Four years of this? Really? Colbert -- whose live Showtime election special on Tuesday didn't go as hoped -- explained that, yes, the election results are real, but that doesn't mean you should head for the hills. It means you should stay, fight, and wear sexy cat ears. Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and Neil deGrasse Tyson also dropped by to help lighten the mood.
