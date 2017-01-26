Leah Remini Confesses More 'Heartbreaking' Scientology Stories

Throughout the 10-minute-plus interview, Remini recalls shady stories about high-ranking Scientology officials, explains the psychology of why a member wouldn't believe the worst about her religion, and freely drops the C-bomb ("cult").

Why isn't Scientology fighting back against Remini and her own show, then? "You're damn right theyre not suing me, because they know the truth, and they know that what we are saying is the truth," she insists. "If anyone was lying, this organization, believe me, would sue us."

"Every aspect of this is heartbreaking," Remini says of producing Scientology and the Aftermath. "It's not a fun thing to do .. this is a very dangerous and damaging cult."