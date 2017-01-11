LeBron James Laces Up for 'Space Jam 2'

The Hollywood Reporter adds that joining James for this lofty, nostalgic pursuit is Justin Lin, director of Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Furious 6, who also took the reins from J.J. Abrams for this summer's Star Trek Beyond. Lin was 25 when Space Jam hit theaters, meaning he either gave a hard pass to the Looney Toons vehicle or was that hardcore Jordan fan who sat in the back on opening day so he didn't seem like a weirdo around all those kids. Whatever the case, he believes James can fly.

And he should believe it. Not only are James' moves worthy of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, his acting ain't too shabby, either. The athlete recently co-starred -- and stole the show -- in Amy Schumer and Judd Apatow's Trainwreck. If Space Jam 2 involves Lola Bunny's attempt to shake alcoholism and find true love in the world, James will have his game face on.