Alexander Skarsgård's 18-Pack Is the Real Star of the New 'Tarzan' Movie

Which makes the complete lack of ferocity in the Tarzan trailer a little worrisome. The setpieces are tidy, and the CG effects go through the motions. Maybe in context the Skarsgård-Waltz face-off will spark. We don't see that in this two-and-a-half-minute cut, but what we do see is Skarsgård's physique. Tarzan swings with the apes. He nuzzles lionesses. He wrestles with hippos. He needs to be in shape. Skarsgård was up to the task. Zoologists of the future will look at you and me and see Cro-Magnon steps on the evolutionary chart toward Skarsgård's six-pack perfection.

He is man. Hear him roar. And hope his modelesque figure can hold our interest during two hours of ape-on-human rumbles.