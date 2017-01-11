The New 'Zelda' Game Looks So Amazing, I'm Buying a Nintendo

Update: On July 5, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild picked up a Best in Show award from this year's E3. Below, find our original reaction to the footage, plus new information on the highly anticipated game.

Gaming is a competitive field, and Nintendo's felt the heat over the last few years. Between high-caliber titles from Sony and Microsoft, rapidly advancing technology, and the sudden death of President Satoru Iwata in 2015, it's been a rocky road for the OG gaming company. Could a classic brand reignite interest?

At this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, Nintendo unveiled the trailer for Breath of the Wild, the latest entry in the Legend of Zelda franchise. During the presentation, Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aime declared Wild to be "one of the biggest experiences ever created by Nintendo." Footage of the four-years-in-the-making game lives up to the hype. The game looks part screensaver, part open-world travelogue, and part Lord of the Rings epic. Wild bares little resemblance to series staples like Ocarina of Time and Twilight Princess, a Zen alternative to the usual demon-killing good time (but don't worry, there's demon killing, too). You can see that footage above.