Oh My God, the New 'Zelda' Game Is Jaw-Droppingly Beautiful

Hey! Listen...

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was the first game in Nintendo's hugely popular series to feature 3-D graphics, and it blew everyone's minds when it first came out. The unbridled joy of galloping across a fully rendered Hyrule Field atop your trusty steed helped make Ocarina the greatest N64 game ever made -- and nearly 20 years later, it looks like Nintendo's done it again with the latest addition to the Legend of Zelda series, Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo revealed the game back at this year's E3 (where it picked up the Best in Show award), and this newly released footage gives us a further glimpse into the game's ambitious open world environment. Link sails, hang-glides, and snowboards his way across stunning vistas ranging from verdant pastures to icy mountaintops, dodging mystic lasers and exploring ruined castles. Upon viewing the footage, one Thrillist editor was quoted as saying "OH MY GOD I'M LEAVING MY FIANCEE AND MARRYING THIS GAME IT'S GORGEOUS" before collapsing in a fit of ecstasy. This game's beautiful enough to end a marriage, people.