Why Hasn't Leighton Meester Had the Career She Deserves?
Netflix's 'The Weekend Away' is more proof that the 'Gossip Girl' star is great.
This weekend, Netflix will release the Leighton Meester vehicle The Weekend Away, a vaguely tawdry thriller that's just shy of being a good "Saturday night bottle of wine" movie. The Weekend Away, while solid, is not going to launch the Leighton Meesterssance, disappointing news for all of us who have been rooting for her ever since she was popping off Blair Waldorf bon mots.
While her Gossip Girl castmates have gone onto be international fashion icons like Blake Lively or creep Netflix sex symbols like Penn Badgley, Meester has never had a breakout moment post her heyday of The CW fame. Truly: What gives?
It's not like Meester hasn't been working since Blair married Chuck in the 2012 Gossip Girl finale. She did a run on Broadway playing Curley's wife in a star studded production of Of Mice and Men. She starred opposite Gillian Jacobs in Susanna Fogel's underrated friendship comedy Life Partners. She had not one but two failed sitcoms, Making History on Fox and Single Parents on ABC. She's now doing a stint on Hulu's How I Met Your Father. But she hasn't had her second wave of stardom. Where's her buzzy streaming series? Where's her A Simple Favor?
By the time Meester was cast as Blair Waldorf she had been working for years, racking up TV guest stars and recurring roles on shows like 24 and Veronica Mars. Her backstory was well chronicled: She was born when her mother was serving time for a drug conviction in prison, a fact that was always brought up to show how far she was from the Upper East Side's silver spoon. But as Blair, she was perfect, deftly nailing the show's swerves from satire into soap. Equally adept at nailing a brutal put down as she was at letting Blair's seams crack, Meester turned what could have been a second fiddle into an iconic character. (When picking our favorite television characters of the 21st Century, we here at Thrillist put Blair in the top 10.)
It's not like Meester has been missing post-Gossip Girl; it's just that no project has given her the opportunity to reach the heights Blair had promised—whether because of quality of visibility. Single Parents, created by New Girl's Liz Meriwether and J.J. Philbin, was arguably the best material she had to work with, playing a misanthropic mom. Alas, it was canceled after two seasons, and never really caught on.
Meester has the ability to come out of the trashiest trash unscathed. Even her brief attempt at pop stardom is actually pretty good. ("Good Girls Go Bad?" A banger.) She's not the problem in the ghastly quasi-Single White Female remake, The Roommate. She's actually extremely fun to watch as the coed obsessed with her naive dorm cohabitor. In Life Partners, she holds down her side of the movie as Gillian Jacobs' immature lesbian pal, who grows jealous when her BFF partners up with Adam Brody, the other teen show alum Meester would end up marrying in real life.
Going back to her Gossip Girl days, Meester has a knack for simmering resentment that may or may not be justified. In The Weekend Away, directed by Kim Farrant and based on a novel by Sarah Alderson, Meester is Beth, a young mother who takes a girls' trip to Croatia with her recently divorced friend Kate (Christina Wolfe). Beth is overwhelmed and worried about finances. Kate wants to party on her ex's dime. After a night out, Beth wakes up remembering nothing, and Kate is gone. When Kate's found dead, Beth becomes an instant suspect and must clear her name. Meester keeps even the silliest of twists grounded, mixing genuine worry and frustration. The movie doesn't play to her snappy comedic sensibilities, but it is still a good measure of her talent, the way she's able to play the doggedness of someone trying to seek justice. Her appearance on How I Met Your Father finds her back in lighter mode (and singing) as the ex-girlfriend of Christopher Lowell's Jesse, one of the potential dads on the series. Yet again, she's a foil to a blonde. This time, Hilary Duff.
The fact that Meester keeps getting cast as women in the shadow of other, more glamorous women is somehow an apt and frustrating metaphor for her entire career. Maybe one day she'll finally get a chance to shine on her own. She deserves it.