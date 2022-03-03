Why Hasn't Leighton Meester Had the Career She Deserves?

This weekend, Netflix will release the Leighton Meester vehicle The Weekend Away, a vaguely tawdry thriller that's just shy of being a good "Saturday night bottle of wine" movie. The Weekend Away, while solid, is not going to launch the Leighton Meesterssance, disappointing news for all of us who have been rooting for her ever since she was popping off Blair Waldorf bon mots.

While her Gossip Girl castmates have gone onto be international fashion icons like Blake Lively or creep Netflix sex symbols like Penn Badgley, Meester has never had a breakout moment post her heyday of The CW fame. Truly: What gives?

It's not like Meester hasn't been working since Blair married Chuck in the 2012 Gossip Girl finale. She did a run on Broadway playing Curley's wife in a star studded production of Of Mice and Men. She starred opposite Gillian Jacobs in Susanna Fogel's underrated friendship comedy Life Partners. She had not one but two failed sitcoms, Making History on Fox and Single Parents on ABC. She's now doing a stint on Hulu's How I Met Your Father. But she hasn't had her second wave of stardom. Where's her buzzy streaming series? Where's her A Simple Favor?

By the time Meester was cast as Blair Waldorf she had been working for years, racking up TV guest stars and recurring roles on shows like 24 and Veronica Mars. Her backstory was well chronicled: She was born when her mother was serving time for a drug conviction in prison, a fact that was always brought up to show how far she was from the Upper East Side's silver spoon. But as Blair, she was perfect, deftly nailing the show's swerves from satire into soap. Equally adept at nailing a brutal put down as she was at letting Blair's seams crack, Meester turned what could have been a second fiddle into an iconic character. (When picking our favorite television characters of the 21st Century, we here at Thrillist put Blair in the top 10.)