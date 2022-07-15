A Chaotic Conversation with 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' Stars Lesley Manville and Lucas Bravo

Design by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

When I sign on to Zoom with Lesley Manville and Lucas Bravo, the stars of the charming new film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Manville is holding up a piece of paper with a heart and the word "back" scrawled on it. I've clearly interrupted something. The friendly chemistry between these two is unmatched on the big screen and on the computer screen where they derail our interview via their Zoom windows and affection. In the film, directed by Anthony Fabian, the British acting legend Manville plays Ada Harris, a cleaning lady who becomes infatuated with a Dior dress she sees in the home of one of her rude customers. A frugal widow, Ada scrimps and saves and through some luck gets enough money to journey to Paris and acquire the gown of her dreams. There she meets André, played by Emily in Paris star Bravo, the accountant at Dior who reads existentialism and harbors a crush on the brainy model Natasha (Alba Baptista). André and Ada become confidantes. He supports her quest for a luxury outfit amid the fashion house's snobbier elements, while she encourages his boldness at work in romance. While our plan to have Manville and Bravo interview one another went slightly awry, we still engaged them in a delightful and sometimes chaotic chat about pasta, sausage, high fashion, and friendship.

[I enter in the middle of something.] Lesley Manville: We'll stop messing around. We do love each other deeply. So you are a little bit in the way actually. Thrillist: I want to hear whatever questions that you have for one another. Manville: What attracted you to Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris when you first read it? That's what we did all day yesterday. Lucas Bravo: I know the story, but I want you to tell me what you think the story is, and then I'll tell you what I think the story is. [Manville gestures with what appears to be her middle finger.] Did you just give him the finger? Bravo: That's what she does on set. Whenever she's not happy about a take she just goes... [lifts middle finger] And we do it again. Wait, is it the pinky or is it the middle finger? Manville: Oh, it's the middle one. Now painted red. Well, clearly there's a lot of love between you two. How did you two first meet? What was your first interaction? Bravo: Was it Grindr? Manville: [laughs] I swiped right. I just got rid of him really quickly. He's not good looking enough for me. We had a lunch, didn't we, in Budapest? Bravo: Yes. Manville: Because that's where we shot Mrs. Harris. So we had a lunch with you and me and Alba and Tony, our director. And it was really lovely. It was in the heart of COVID, so everything was very difficult, but we were being tested all the time. And we were all away from home. Budapest is beautiful, but there wasn't a lot open. So at the weekends, quite often Lucas and Alba Baptista, who plays Natasha, would come over to my apartment and we'd have a nice big cook up and just hang around and drink some wine. I've made two proper friends from the job, which is just lovely. What were your cook ups like? What would you make? Manville: You did some cooking, didn't you, Lucas? Bravo: I was assisting more. I have a vivid memory. I get emotional when I think about lemon parmesan pasta. Manville: Oh yes! Lemon spaghetti! I made lemon spaghetti. The River Cafe recipe, which is just fabulous. And I remember Alba cooking something. I can't remember what though. Bravo: It was too complicated. I kept chopping stuff and it was never enough. Manville: Because we're greedy little pigs. What were your first impressions of each other during that lunch that you had with everyone? Manville: Well, it was just lovely. It was easy. I've met Tony before, the director, but when you meet people, you never know what it's going to be like. But it was just easy straight away, and very warm and funny. And I just thought they were really, inside and out, absolutely beautiful people and they are. Bravo: I always get very nervous when I first meet my colleagues because you never get twice the occasion to make a first impression. And I get very clumsy and I know it, and knowing it, I really try to put intentions in every gesture. But at the end, it backfires and I'm just highly uncomfortable and I can't look people in the eyes. I got there and knowing Lesley and I just put pressure on the moment when there was none, because she was so cool and accessible and human. And so it was just me with my traumas trying to exist while eating pasta. The first meal was also pasta? Bravo: Yes. Gluten is something that binds us. It's the main ingredient to our friendship. How did the friendship offscreen translate on screen? Manville: Oh my god. That scene where I cook [Lucas and Alba's characters] toad in the hole. There's a lot of outtakes from that scene I can tell you. Bravo: We were being real. Manville: If you've got that nice feeling going between you all, it makes the shooting day just lovely, because you're just very easy and comfortable. And so that ease with each other spills over into a working comfort. You feel that you can really play around with the scenes and nobody's going to judge you. We just had a good time together and were supportive of each other. And trying to get the scenes right. We were a good little trio. Bravo: They would steal Twix from the set for me when I wasn't shooting because my sweet tooth chocolate moment on set was Twix. And they would send me pictures of Lesley with Twix everywhere in her pockets. They were working for me. And that's where the friendship started, really. You would pilfer the Twix? You would take them home to give to Lucas? Manville: Yes. You couldn't get Twix on your own? You had to get them from craft services? Bravo: It's a different flavor when it's stolen from set by Lesley.

Focus Features

What are the outtakes from this toad in the hole scene? How crazy did it get? Manville: I think there was just a lot of trying to eat a sausage and talk and it was quite difficult. Bravo: We were actually eating it. Usually, I think you spit it out or something like that, but we were eating it because the actual toad in the hole was prepared kindly by our producer's wife. So the least we could do was actually eat it. But that's a lot of sausage, and that's a lot of takes. And so by the end, we would just burst after each take. There's a really good one of Lesley really trying to go through the scene, but Tony, Alba, and I, everybody knows in the room that this is not going to go well, but as a professional, she's going through it until she actually starts laughing too, because there's just toad everywhere. Manville: Toad everywhere. Lesley, how was there toad everywhere? Manville: It's just messy, messy onscreen eating. That's all. And I don't know what it is about eating. We had dinner together last night and we weren't giggling throughout the dinner because we were eating, but you start eating on camera and suddenly it becomes a big deal. Because it just does. I don't know why. How familiar were each of you with each other's work prior to working together? Manville: Well, I'd watched Emily in Paris, so I knew Lucas' work and I just thought, Well, he's a really great actor and it's going to be lovely working with him. He was perfect to play André. Just perfect. And it was a really nice stretch for him because André is rather gauche and awkward with himself. So it's a good character for him to do different from who he plays in Emily in Paris. Lucas, was it a stretch for you? Was it hard to play awkward? Bravo: No, it's a bit of a comfort zone. I probably shouldn't say that, but awkward is very comfortable to play with because there's always, especially at this moment in my career, there's a lot of doubt and I don't have all the confidence in the world. So when you get to a set with people you admire, there's always a big side of you that is trying to make sense out of your presence in this dynamic. And so you get uncomfortable until you find your rhythm. I arrive on set and in terms of physicality, I was already in character. Lesley, could you tell that? Were you aware that Lucas was already in character? Manville: No. Honestly, he's doing himself a disservice. He really is. Whatever sort of insecurities he has, they're not there to be read loud and clear. They're not. You do a good job at disguising them. Anyway, he doesn't have to disguise them with me anymore. Because we're like that. [Manville gestures to the camera.] Which finger was that one? Manville: No, that was fingers crossed. I said, we're like that. Bravo: I saw the middle one too. Like, "We're like that." Oh. What were both of your relationships to fashion and to Dior and the old fashion houses? Lesley, you were coming off of Phantom Thread. Manville: I love clothes. I've always loved clothes. So both these jobs have been wonderful in terms of that, except obviously in Mrs. Harris, I spend most of the time in an itchy coat and a felt hat with flowers sewn on, and an apron. But when she gets to put the frocks on it's all lovely. But no, I love that period particularly, and having done all the work on Phantom Thread, Dior really, really was my favorite. If you want big dramatic, Balenciaga every time, but Dior is just so simple and elegant and chic, and it's absolutely gorgeous. And I think that new look that Dior created in the '50s is just stunning. We have the fashion show in the film. And those are all copies of the original designs. So it was a blissful way to spend two or three days filming that, watching these beautiful women come on, wearing all these clothes. All my reactions were genuine. Lucas, what is your relationship to fashion? Bravo: It changes a lot. I go wherever the wind blows and I like to feel comfortable. I feel like what you're wearing is a bit of an armor to go out in the world and sometimes you can use it to make statements. But I usually use it to feel comfortable and functional, and then we go on press junkets and the statements come to you and you try to feel comfortable in it. Like this shirt, I'm still questioning. Manville: I like that shirt. Bravo: Is it a bit '90s? I feel like Saved by the Bell. Manville: No. You're okay. In your heart of hearts, Lucas, do you prefer the Emily in Paris fashions or the classic fashions of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris? Manville: You liked your suit, you said, on Mrs. Harris because of that nice wide trouser look. Bravo: I do. Yeah. I don't think we can compare the fashion in Emily in Paris to the '50s and Dior and the grace of that period of time in terms of fashion. You want me to say something controversial? Do you want me to say that nobody would ever wear what people wear in Emily in Paris in real life? I said it. You know, it's a different style. It's bold. It's wild. There's a lot made about the French and British cultural differences in the film, which is obviously very rooted in the '50s and that era. But how did you think about that? Manville: Genuinely, I didn't consider that at all. Mrs. Harris is a "take people as she finds them" kind of person. And so she wouldn't have any preconceived ideas or notions about the French, and she warms to Natasha and André because she thinks they're lovely young people. And it's as simple as that for her. What about André? Obviously the toad in the hole is one of those moments where there's a bit of a divide. Bravo: For André, I was watching a bit of politics in French and what the mood and atmosphere was back in the days while searching a bit about Dior. Dior is always fascinating because he was such a mysterious man. We don't know much about him. He was very private, always living in his countryside house, obsessed with flowers. And he would bring that inspiration and his drawings to his dresses. But he wasn't mundane. He wasn't interested in social interactions. So that research felt like an investigation. Of course you understand that back in the days, sexuality was different in terms of visibility. And so Dior didn't really assume that part of him. And that's why it was so mysterious and hiding everything. So what was the question? I don't even know where we started at this point, but thank you both so much for entertaining me and your banter.