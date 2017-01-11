Rio 2016
Entertainment

The Best of Leslie Jones' Hilarious Olympics Tweets

By Published On 08/09/2016 By Published On 08/09/2016
leslie jones olympics twitter
NBC
More From Rio 2016

related

Every British Olympian Had the Same Suitcase, Which Caused This Scene

related

Get Hyped to Go to Tokyo's Summer Olympics in 2020 (or Right Now)

related

22 Photos That Show How the Olympics Changed in 100 Years

related

Japan May Make Olympic Medals Out of Smartphones

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

RIO 2016! It's a showcase for the triumph of the human spirit, opportunity for the world's top athletes to have all the sex, and a possible looming health disaster of epic proportions. High jump over here for all of Thrillist's coverage of the games, and the games beyond the games.

Can't stop watching all the action coming out of the Rio 2016 Olympics? Neither can Leslie Jones -- and thankfully for us, she's narrating all the action over Twitter.

When we say all the action, we mean all the action: Jones has four screens running at a time, accompanied by a steady stream of commentary. Think Game of Jones meets dudes in Speedos. Broadcast sponsor NBC got such a kick out of Jones' amateur sportscasting that the network invited her to Rio to join the big leagues. Later this week, she'll be dropping knowledge in person, sans a few F-bombs.

Before she goes pro, check out Leslie's medal-worthy commentary -- there are simply too many gems to count:

 

IM READY FOR THRM OLYMPICS MANE

A video posted by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg)

Lesdogggg/Instagram
 

Lmao

A video posted by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg)

Lesdoggg/Instagram

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lauren Leibowitz is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor. Find her on Twitter @lleibowitzz.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Rio 2016

related

READ MORE
This Olympic Pool Color Progression Shows Just How Gross the Water Got
Rio 2016

related

READ MORE
Why Is Fencing Called 'Fencing' and Not 'Sword Fighting'?
Rio 2016

related

READ MORE
The 3 American Cities That Should Host the Summer Olympics
Rio 2016

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like