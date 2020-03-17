How to Find Thousands of Ebooks, Magazines, Comic Books & Audiobooks for Free

A lot of people are catching up on that massive "to read" pile or popping in audiobooks while sprucing up their new home office. If you're concerned you might run out of books, especially since bookstores and libraries are closing in many cities, worry no more.
Libby, an app that connects to local libraries, allows you to check out ebooks, magazines, comic books, and audiobooks, and it is making it even easier to get the books you want. The app provides access to the digital stores of your local library for free. All you need is a library card. If you don't have a library card, you can still access books, because participating libraries allow you to get an instant digital card in the app so you can start checking out books immediately.
To make things easier right now, Overdrive, the company behind Libby, is allowing libraries to get simultaneous-use titles (multiple people can check out the same item at the same time), reduced cost-per-circulation pricing, and more.
While not every library participates, the company tells Thrillist that it is operating in 90% of libraries in North America. Have no fear. Your to-read pile will stay just as huge and imposing as ever, even if you're reading more than you have in years.
