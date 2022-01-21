Louie Anderson's 'Life with Louie' Was the Perfect Intro To His Sweet Yet Sad Comedy

In the '90s, there was a brief, odd run of kids' cartoons built around the star personas of adult celebrities who, in theory, didn't have that much appeal to children. For every success story like Howie Mandel's Bobby's World, which featured the Canadian comedian as the voices of an imaginative tyke and his protective father, there were more bizarre failures like Bruno the Kid, an inexplicable action series about a 10-year-old spy voiced by Bruce Willis. But Life with Louie, a show created by the comedian Louie Anderson, who died Friday at the age of 68, was the best show of that era, a hardscrabble animated sitcom that reflected its creator's kind, benevolent worldview.

Many will rightfully remember Anderson for his stand-up, his appearance in Coming to America, or his Emmy-winning role as the mother of Zach Galifianakis's twin-brother characters on FX's comedy Baskets. But Life with Louie, which ran from 1997 to 1998 on Fox's Saturday-morning lineup, was a great introduction to Anderson's whole deal as a performer. Episodes would often open with the comedian explaining a problem or riffing on a memory. Then they'd flash to the past, where Anderson provided the voice of his 8-year-old self, a bright, nervous kid prone to getting into mishaps and fond of saying his catchphrase "All right!"

Most importantly, Anderson also voiced his father, Andy Anderson. Though Louie himself was born in Minnesota, one of 11 children, the show was set in Wisconsin. Andy, a Packer fan obsessed with his own glory days on the gridiron, was a uniquely withering yet sweet take on the cranky sitcom dad, inspiring fear and wonder in equal measure. You can basically find any episode of Life with Louie on YouTube now, and a random episode, like "Dad Gets Canned," displays the show's unique combination of warmth and bite.

Anderson often spoke of how his Baskets character was inspired by his mother, and he wrote a book in 2018 called Hey Mom that examined their relationship in the form of letters addressed to her. In an interview with Stephen Colbert, he noted that his father was an alcoholic and abusive; he always wanted to know, "What did she see in Dad?" In an interview with Marc Maron, quoted in a tweet from Maron's longtime producer Brendan McDonald below, you can see Anderson thinking through his own conflicted feelings about his father and the harsh world he grew up in.