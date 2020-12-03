Entertainment Every Christmas Movie Airing on Lifetime in 2020 Here's every new holiday movie on Lifetime, and when to watch them this season.

'Too Close for Christmas' | Lifetime 'Too Close for Christmas' | Lifetime

In the past several years, Lifetime has staked their claim as a top giver of Christmas movies along with Hallmark and Netflix. The network's slate of releases are just as cheesy and follow the same formula as nearly every other made-for-TV holiday movie in existence—you know, a bickering pair falls for one another despite their differences, a career woman rallies to save a local institution, or something along those lines—but you can always count on the channel to go great with a cup of eggnog. These are all of the new holiday movies coming to Lifetime this year, either available to stream right now with a cable login on its digital platform, My Lifetime, or airing on TV soon. **Air times are listed in Eastern Standard Time

'A Crafty Christmas Romance' | Lifetime

A Crafty Christmas Romance When to watch: Now

When the owner of a craft store discovers a donated copy of A Christmas Carol with lost, personal treasures inside, she sets out to find the original owner. The Christmas Aunt When to watch: Now

A woman returns to her small Tennessee town to look after her niece and nephew while their parents are away, and ends up reconnecting with a childhood friend. Christmas on Ice When to watch: Now

'Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding' | Lifetime

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding When to watch: Now; 4pm on December 4; 2pm on December 6; 4pm on December 13

Kelly Rowland is coming back to Lifetime. A sequel to last year's popular release Merry Liddle Christmas, it follows Rowland's Jacquie Liddle as she plans her wedding. The Christmas Listing When to watch: Now; 6pm on December 4; 10:03pm on December 6; 2:04am on December 7; 6pm on December 10; 10am on December 13

Two rival realtors are forced to stay at the same cozy holiday inn as they compete for a property nearby. Too Close for Christmas When to watch: 8pm on December 4; 12:01am on December 5; 6pm on December 5; 10:03pm on December 7; 2:04am on December 8; 2pm on December 13

'Feliz NaviDAD' | Lifetime

Feliz NaviDAD When to watch: Now; 10:05pm on December 4; 2:06am on December 5; 12:05pm on December 13

What a title! The family of a widower (played by Mario Lopez) who lost his wife last Christmas is determined to get him back in the dating game and signs him up for a dating app. A Taste of Christmas When to watch: Now; 2pm on December 5; 6pm on December 15; 10:03pm on December 15; 2:04am on December 16

When a woman's sister believes she won't be able to open her restaurant on Christmas Eve as planned, she rallies to make sure they can meet the deadline—but that's not without having to convince the pessimistic (yet charming!) chef. The Christmas Edition When to watch: Now; 4pm on December 5; 6pm on December 11

'Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve' | Lifetime

Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve When to watch: 8pm on December 5; 12:01am on December 6; 6pm on December 6; 6pm on December 8; 8pm on December 10; 12:01am on December 11; 6pm on December 13

Kyla Pratt is among the stars of this love story about a pair of college sweethearts who call it quits when they get jobs in different cities, but promise to meet again in two years—specifically on Christmas Eve, of course. When the plan fails, fate still brings them together on another Christmas Eve wedding. Homemade Christmas When to watch: Now; 10:05pm on December 5; 2:06am on December 6

A woman who makes extra cash around the holidays by becoming a personal assistant to help complete last-minute Christmas-related tasks finds herself in the middle of a love triangle when planning a holiday party. Christmas Unwrapped When to watch: Now; 10am on December 6

'Dear Christmas' | Lifetime

Dear Christmas When to watch: Now; 12pm on December 6

These days, everyone is a podcaster, even Melissa Joan Hart. Here, she plays one who hosts a show about couples who found love around the holidays, despite never really having her own special love story. That is, until she heads home this holiday season. People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street When to watch: Now; 4pm on December 6

Two people bidding against each other for a local storefront—one hoping to open a year-round Christmas shop—butt heads and eventually come together while fighting for the property. Vanessa Lacey is among the stars. Christmas Ever After When to watch: 8pm on December 6; 12:01am on December 7; 8pm on December 8; 12:01am on December 9; 6pm on December 12

'The Santa Squad' | Lifetime

The Santa Squad When to watch: 8pm on December 7; 12:01am on December 8; 10:05pm on December 11; 2:06am on December 12; 4pm on December 12

An out-of-work art teacher gets a job on The Santa Squad around the holidays. No, not literally helping out at the North Pole—the much more realistic job of helping a father lift the spirits of his children by decorating, baking cookies, etc., during the holiday season. Christmas on Wheels When to watch: Now; 10:03pm on December 8; 2:04am on December 9

After discovering her uncle got rid of her mother's beloved old car that was used to distributed gifts to the community at Christmastime, a young woman fights to get it back. The Christmas Yule Blog When to watch: Now; 10am on December 11

'Christmas on the Vine' | Lifetime

Christmas on the Vine When to watch: Now; 4pm on December 11; 8pm on December 15; 12:01am on December 16

A young marketing exec is called upon by a small winery to help save it as a major wine corporation threatens to take over. This all happens at Christmastime, of course. Inn Love by Christmas When to watch: 8pm on December 11; 12:01am on December 12; 10:03pm on December 14; 2:04am on December 15

There can never be enough movies about holiday inns. In this one, a Miami hotel exec returns to her small northern town for the holidays and gets stuck on the local inn for sale. Forever Christmas When to watch: Now; 12:30pm on December 12

'A Welcome Home Christmas' | Lifetime

A Welcome Home Christmas When to watch: Now; 10:05pm on December 12; 2:06am on December 13

The love story between a volunteer for a local Army-organized toy drive and a veteran she's paired up with. God bless the troops (and Lifetime). The Christmas Setup When to watch: 8pm on December 12; 12:01am on December 13

The Christmas Setup is Lifetime's first LGBTQ+ holiday movie. The film follows a fancy big city businessman who comes home for the holiday season, only to discover his mother (played by none other than Fran Drescher) has been trying to play matchmaker for him. A Sugar & Spice Holiday When to watch: 8pm on December 13; 12:01am on December 14

'A Very Charming Christmas Town' | Lifetime

A Very Charming Christmas Town When to watch: Now; 10:04pm on December 13; 2:05am on December 14

Where is the protagonist travel vlogger in this one headed? Ah, yes, A Very Charming Christmas Town! Or, more specifically, a Danish village where she connects with the chocolatier assigned to showing her around. Lonestar Christmas When to watch: 8pm on December 14; 12:01am on December 15

There's no better time of the year to reconnect with estranged relatives than around the holidays. That's exactly what a single mother does in Lonestar Christmas, taking her children to her distant father's ranch to reconnect. Candy Cane Christmas When to watch: Now; 6pm on December 16

'Christmas on the Menu' | LIfetime

Christmas on the Menu When to watch: 8pm on December 18

A big city chef tries to amp up the menu and presentation at her mother's new B&B restaurant when she learns a critic who's given her poor reviews in the past is coming to visit. And not only does she win over his culinary palette, she wins over his heart. A Christmas Exchange When to watch: 8pm on December 19

If you're a fan of The Holiday, it's worth checking out A Christmas Exchange, which sounds strikingly similar. It follows a woman who plans on swapping her farmhouse with a London businessman's apartment, and the romance that unfolds in their correspondence and from staying in each other's places. A Christmas Break When to watch: 8pm on December 20

Yet another feel-good flick about a beloved institution at risk of closure, this one finds a teacher teaming up with a movie star back in his hometown to save the local school that the School Board plans to close before winter break.