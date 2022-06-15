'Lightyear' Is a Safe Return to Pixar's Retro Era

Pixar, the computer animation studio owned by Disney that revolutionized the way studios make movies for children, has gotten meta. They've always been meta; even their earliest story concepts—a bunch of sentient toys compete for the attentions of a young boy, closet monsters work in a factory that harvests human screams, superheroes have been outlawed and relocated to the suburbs on government benefits—have a flair of the metatextual about them, taking simple ideas and expanding them into whole worlds.

Nowadays, though, with movies anthropomorphizing the bodiless concepts of emotions, souls, and, in an upcoming installment, classical elements, the studio weirdly seems like it's running out of ideas (with Domee Shi's utterly fantastic Turning Red being the exception). Maybe everyone's just been in a more meditative, philosophical mood lately. Pixar's newest film, the retro space opera Lightyear, feels like a return to telling the kind of story that made the studio great in the first place. In a way, it is, but it could have been so much more.

Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) is a Star Command officer, a member of an elite force of astronaut adventurers who protect people from extraterrestrial threats. When his colony ship crash-lands on a hostile planet, he and his fellow officers discover that the crystals they use for fuel to travel at warp speed have been corrupted. Buzz, feeling responsible for the ship's misfortune, takes it upon himself to recreate the crystal that the ship's engine needs. During his following test flights, his ship moves so fast that time slows down for him, and what takes mere minutes from his perspective lasts for years on the surface of the planet: Everyone around him gets older and lives entire lives, while he stays the same, obsessed with finishing his mission. When he returns from his final flight, though, something terrible has happened, and for the sake of not ruining a fun surprise, I'll stop there.

If you're reading this, you likely don't need me to explain who Buzz Lightyear is, but for the sake of being thorough I'll do it anyway. Buzz, then voiced by Tim Allen, first appeared in Pixar's flagship feature Toy Story, frenemy of cowboy doll Woody and beloved toy of Andy, dressed in a plastic astronaut suit with little glider wings and a clear bubble helmet. He's a character as iconic to Disney's mythos as the Little Mermaid or Dory or Jafar, and now that Pixar is thinking especially meta these days, it makes sense that they would finally make a movie, as Evans himself so succinctly put it, about "the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on."

The movie opens with a few lines explaining exactly this, just in case there's any lingering confusion: Andy had a toy. The toy was from a movie. This is the movie.