Teens Can't Get Enough of the Indie Pop Band Beach Bunny

Like a lot of aspiring singers in the early 2010s, Lili Trifilio of the Chicago-based indie band Beach Bunny had a YouTube cover channel. You can't find it anywhere now, but according to Trifilio, it was really more of a Marina and the Diamonds cover channel than anything else—with her even replicating the pop singer's signature heart drawn on her cheek.

If you were an indie-alt girl on Tumblr at that time, the British artist, who now performs as MARINA, was everything. Her 2012 album Electra Heart was like a key to a heart-shaped locket that unlocked a world of nostalgic, feminine aesthetics and an accessible satire of gender dynamics. One can then imagine that it was a Tumblr girl's dream come true last year when Trifilio got to appear as a feature on MARINA's song "I Love You but I Love Me More."

"I never expected to collaborate with my favorite artist," says Trifilio. "I was like there's no way this wasn't meant to be. It solidified in my head like okay, music's going to be a long term thing—that was the moment."

Collaborating with your favorite artist would be surreal for anybody, let alone someone who was making music out of their bedroom just five years ago. But since the 25-year-old's project became a full band in 2018 that found grounding in Chicago's DIY scene, the indie pop group has caught the attention of both emo music fans and Gen Zers, touring with genre faves like PUP and Field Medic, and having songs blow up on TikTok. While some TikTokkers ended up warping the meaning of the vulnerable word play of Trifilio's lyrics, she's amassed a fairly large fandom of young fans who've come across her online, see her as a pop star of sorts, and latch onto her ultra-relatable, catchy songs of love and heartbreak. In many ways, she's on her way to being the kind of formative artist MARINA was to her, to another generation, and her sophomore album Emotional Creature (out now via Mom+Pop) should provide them with even more catharsis.