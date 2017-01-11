Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Drunk History' of Alexander Hamilton Is Perfect

“How does a bastard, orphan, son of a whore and a Scotsman, dropped in the middle of a forgotten spot in the Caribbean by providence, impoverished, in squalor grow up to be a hero and a scholar?"

Most of us won't get to see a Hamilton performance without selling both kidneys, but the next-best thing just dropped: Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and (former) star of the Broadway hit, hosted the new episode of Drunk History's fourth season, and it's all about the dude on the $10 bill.

Starring Arrested Development's Alia Shawkat as Hamilton, the episode charts the Founding Father's rise and fall, and even features guest appearances by Questlove and Chris Jackson, the latter of whom played George Washington in the musical's original Broadway cast. It's everything you've come to love about Drunk History, with the added bonus of being narrated by a dude who won the MacArthur "Genius Grant."