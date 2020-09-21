How We Turned Our Living Room Into NYC's Best Karaoke Den

Step 2: Start a traveling karaoke business

Roberto: The story behind that was essentially that I had become very disillusioned with my work in law enforcement. I really started to hate my time doing it. We were building our home at the time, which is now Lion's Roar Karaoke House.

Zaida: Ultimately, by this point, I had moved up the ranks in television. Making a really good living. There were a few karaoke hosts around town that we'd become friendly with. Every once in a while they would have a booking conflict where they would have to go do a private party and they needed coverage at their weekly night at a bar or something. So Roberto would stand in for them on hosting duty, and he discovered that he was quite good at it. He simply sort of developed your own style. But the funny thing is, so that year I had been working on our taxes. Going through our receipts. At that point we used to go to a lot of private room karaoke places. Just the two of us. We would always say we're going to go for an hour or two, but we inevitably end up closing the place down. Hundreds and hundreds of dollars on karaoke on a weekly basis. You don't notice it on a week to week basis, but when you're working on your taxes and tallying up how you're spending your money, I was kind of appalled at what we were spending on karaoke. I was like, "Do you realize that if we just took the money that we spend on karaoke we could've bought our own system, thrown parties here, and have money left over?" It was that obnoxious. I'm not disclosing the amount. It was a lot. So that year we made the commitment. We were like, "You know? We have to make a change. We're going to do our taxes. When we get our tax return, whatever money that is we're going to invest it into our first karaoke system."

That was where we initially said, "Let's try to give this a go." We had no idea what we were doing. We had no idea what a karaoke DJ could possibly make or even how much to charge. We just sort of were winging it. Our whole gimmick at the time was classy-oke. We wanted to try to elevate karaoke. Really cater to singers. Obviously non-singers, not professional singers would join, but whenever we saw someone that was a really strong singer, we really catered to them. Made sure they were happy with their mic; made sure they were happy with their sound. There were people that would come to our locations because they loved the quality of singers.

Roberto: We developed that reputation at a time when karaoke was regarded as a place to go listen to bad singing. We had the uphill battle of saying, "No. It should be an elevated experience where it can be fun for everybody, for every skill level, but there has to be some really polished or at least really competent good singing in there so that people have something fun to listen to every once in a while." It's like if you tuned into American Idol and it was full of bad singers. After a while, it would just get dull. But if you have the occasional really good singer in there, it's like, "Wow. That person's really good." At the height of our popularity we had, I think, three weekly shows running at once, three different nights a week.