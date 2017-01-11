We Asked Lisa Vanderpump If the 'Rules' Cast Actually Works at SUR

Why did she have such a rough season?

Vanderpump: I think she's opinionated, and I think there was a misunderstanding about a couple of things, but she would hold her ground. How can I say this? I'll say she's very loquacious.

Last season a lot of the women were against you. Does that continue this year?

Vanderpump: What you mean, Brian, is all of the women. They were all against me. The audience always supports me, so with the strength of them, I could muddle through. I didn't know that I was going to go back this season, so I didn't start filming until later in the season.

Why did you decide to go back?

Vanderpump: It's the same production company as Vanderpump Rules, and the same network. When I could step away from it emotionally, time heals all wounds. When I think of all the lights they've shone on my charitable endeavors, all of those things were important to me. I love Kyle on the show. There were endless discussions, but at the end of the day, I decided I'll do it.