We Redubbed 'The Little Shop of Horrors' to Comment on Instagram Influencers

By Published On 08/14/2016 By Published On 08/14/2016

We love the original Little Shop of Horrors movie, but upon rewatching, one thing became clear about 1960: they didn't talk about Instagram nearly enough. Inspired by our last installment of Millennial Classic Movies, in which we outlined the similarities between George Romero's zombies and ClassPass subscribers (uncanny!), we fixed Little Shop's classic dinner-date scene for you. Because we've all struggled to make 'gram-worthy kale toast content in a poorly lit restaurant.

