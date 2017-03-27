Listen: Kiss on record kinda suck. I mean, they're fun and all, but even if you're pounding cans of Stroh's in your friend's basement all night, those chords get a tad repetitious.

But Kiss is nonpareil when it comes to stagecraft. The makeup, the costumes, the fireballs, the freaking tongue. The Kiss Army even has its own rallying cry, an invocation from the spheres before each live performance. A circular koan (and arguably the most famous example of begging the question) that goes, "You Wanted The Best? You Got The Best! The Hottest Band In The World … KISSSSSSS!"

However, as Charles Darwin and the Fast and the Furious franchise can attest, things evolve. The phrase shouted by Original Kiss Krew roadie J.R. Smalling, heard on their smash live album Alive!, was actually, "You wanted the best and you got it! The hottest band in the land... Kiss!"