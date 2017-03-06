What the End of 'Logan' Means for Wolverine's Movie Future

As long as Wolverine remains a badass with claws in his hands, there will always be a demand for him. Though Fox has attempted to carve out a bub-less lane for the X-Men films to expand beyond the spiky haired tough guy, he's still an icon. Jackman's often swaggering, occasionally grief-stricken portrayal made him the cigar-chomping face of the franchise, but there's no reason another actor won't be able to put their spin on it at a later date and even Jackman agrees. "The character will go on,” he told the Times. “Someone else will play it, for sure.”

While it's easy to be cynical about the repetitive (and stylistically monochromatic) nature of comic book movies, at the very least a movie like Logan provides a helpful model to future filmmakers who might take on the character: don't be afraid to think outside the box. Take emotional risks. Play with genre. Be funny. In his interview with the Times, Jackman said that he'll only be mad about future Wolverine movies if Daniel Day-Lewis played the character and won an Oscar for it. He's joking, but, after Logan, creators should be dreaming big. Maybe Daniel Day-Lewis isn't super busy -- I bet he looks good with claws.