The Movie Hidden in 'Logan' Is a Western Classic

This post contains spoilers for Logan, now in theaters.

Though Logan is one big cross-country chase, the latest X-Men spinoff makes time to tip its hat to a source of inspiration.

For a brief stint, our heroes Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Professor X (Patrick Stewart), along with a young mutant named Laura (Dafne Keen), are hiding out in an Oklahoma City casino-hotel. Eventually baddies catch up to them -- Professor X painfully freezes the central nervous systems of the whole town so Logan can go around stabbing assassins -- but the hideout allows them a brief moment of familial downtime.

And that's when they flip on the TV and watch scenes from the 1953 Western Shane.