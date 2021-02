Everything We Know About 'Loki' on Disney+

Is everyone ready for more Loki, back from the dead? Despite having bitten the dust in Avengers: Infinity War, trickster god Loki is returning for his own series on Disney+. Loki will find everyone's favorite raven-haired Asgardian getting involved in some mischief as he hops through time. So what can we expect and when can we expect it? Let's dive in.

When will Loki premiere?

What's Loki about?

As Disney+ announced at the Television Critics Association Winter press tour in February 2021, the first season of Loki is dropping June 11.If you'll recall, when the Avengers were fighting with themselves in Endgame as part of their time traveling plan to stop Thanos, Loki grabbed the tesseract, thus freeing him from the captivity he was facing at the end of 2012's The Avengers and giving him a second chance at life. (Yes, the timeline is confusing, just go with it.) The first look at Loki footage, released in December 2020, revealed that after he grabs that stone he's blasted to a sandy locale. He's eventually apprehended by the TVA, the Time Variance Agency.