Everything We Know About 'Loki' on Disney+
Tom Hiddleston is back and ready to cause mischief.
Is everyone ready for more Loki, back from the dead? Despite having bitten the dust in Avengers: Infinity War, trickster god Loki is returning for his own series on Disney+. Loki will find everyone's favorite raven-haired Asgardian getting involved in some mischief as he hops through time. So what can we expect and when can we expect it? Let's dive in.
When will Loki premiere?As Disney+ announced at the Television Critics Association Winter press tour in February 2021, the first season of Loki is dropping June 11.
What's Loki about?If you'll recall, when the Avengers were fighting with themselves in Endgame as part of their time traveling plan to stop Thanos, Loki grabbed the tesseract, thus freeing him from the captivity he was facing at the end of 2012's The Avengers and giving him a second chance at life. (Yes, the timeline is confusing, just go with it.) The first look at Loki footage, released in December 2020, revealed that after he grabs that stone he's blasted to a sandy locale. He's eventually apprehended by the TVA, the Time Variance Agency.
What's the Time Variance Agency?Disney+ seemingly loves introducing new organizations in their slate of Marvel shows. WandaVision brought us S.W.O.R.D., and now Loki will introduce the TVA, which has appeared in the comics before and is tasked with keeping all the timelines going on in the Multiverse under control. We're now fully in the Multiverse phase of the MCU, where literally anything is possible. Presumably, Loki will somehow tie directly into the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which fans are speculating will jump off whatever happens in the WandaVision finale.
Who is in Loki?Obviously, Tom Hiddleston is back as Thor's adoptive stepbrother, but the rest of the cast is stacked as well. Owen Wilson, rocking a mustache and a grey hair cut, is part of the TVA, as is Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Other cast members include Sasha Lane, Sophia DiMartino, and Richard E. Grant. We're also expecting some cameos from some familiar frenemies.
