Everything We Know About 'Loki' Season 2 With a certain new villain in the mix, 'Loki' could head in many different directions.

Loki at last graced our television screens via Disney+ with his glorious presence this year, after returning from the dead yet again to bring more mischief upon the Sacred Timeline. Kidnapped from a multiverse branch by the Time Variance Authority, the God of Mischief spent six episodes of Loki manipulating the TVA into showing him their true colors, and making a couple of friends along the way. With the show's Season 1 finale, the TVA was revealed to be the sham Loki always suspected it to be, watched over by a sinister character we're likely to see a lot more of very, very soon. After watching that final episode, you're probably wondering, WHEN WILL LOKI BE BACK??? Here are all the answers we have for you.

Will there be another season of Loki? Yes! Disney+ has officially renewed Loki for a second season, which they confirmed in a title card at the end of the finale's credits! Yay!! Yes! Disney+ has officially renewed Loki for a second season, which they confirmed in a title card at the end of the finale's credits! Yay!! Loki is the first of Disney+'s Marvel series to be renewed so quickly—The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which we suppose is now called Captain America and the Winter Soldier?) hasn't revealed anything official, and WandaVision was always planned to be a one-off limited series. But, given the freedom allowed by Loki's format, the show could continue for multiple seasons before running into any MCU snags.

What will be the plot of Loki Season 2? Nothing has been revealed yet plot-wise, but if you're caught up with the final episode (here is your final SPOILER WARNING before going forward), you know that Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) made his first appearance as Kang the Conqueror—though he was referred to in this episode as "He Who Remains." He warned Loki and Sylvie that if they killed him, they'd unleash a multiverse's worth of infinite Kangs, some good, some evil, so that's likely to be what Season 2 will revolve around. In the final moments of the episode, Loki himself returns to the TVA only to discover no one knows who he is, and the giant statues of the lizard-faced Time-Keepers have been replaced with one large statue of He Who Remains. Oooooohhh.

Tom Hiddleston will definitely be returning as Loki, as will Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Moebius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains (*cough* Kang *cough*). There's also a possibility we could see young Jack Veal as Kid Loki, and hopefully fan-favorite reptilian Crocki will return.

Unlike WandaVision, which was officially announced to lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (somehow), Loki doesn't have a definitive film it's leading towards. We know that Majors is playing Kang because he was cast as Kang in fall 2020 in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but now we know that won't be his debut as the character. Will he start popping up in more Marvel stuff after this? As he said, there are going to be multiple Kangs for Loki and Sylvie to deal with now, so it's entirely possible that different versions of him will appear in several Marvel properties from now on. He's the only character in the show so far who will definitely appear in at least one movie, since Hiddleston is not currently listed in the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder. He's got TVA stuff to deal with now, he's busy.

