Lollapalooza Is Putting On a Four-Night Virtual Festival This Weekend
Check out sets from Chance the Rapper, Lorde, OutKast, and others from home.
For music fans, one of the toughest losses of 2020 was a summer with absolutely no music festivals. While it's not the same as an afternoon jam-packed with set after set of live music from your favorite acts, Chicago's legendary Lollapalooza is trying their best to make up for having to postpone their live event to 2021 with a virtual festival.
Going down this weekend from Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2, the same date the actual fest was scheduled to happen in Chicago's Grant Park, Lollapalooza is hosting Lolla2020 online on YouTube. The fest announced the official schedule for the free event, which kicks off at 6pm ET/5pm CT each night and features a lineup of more than 150 performances and appearances of both original, live sets from artists of all genres across the globe and iconic, recorded sets from festivals past. While the festival has been held nearly annually in some form -- be it as a tour or in its current, multi-day form in Chicago, since 1991 -- this year's remote digital version is the first of its kind.
"Fest-goers" obviously won't be braving the heat and the typically insufferable crowds, and gone is the stress of running from stage to stage -- or flipping from tab to tab. Sets are scheduled to play one after the other so you can just tune in and jam out all during the same video. Expect to see former sets unearthed from the Lolla vault from legacy acts like Metallica and Paul McCartney, as well as festival favorites like Arcade Fire, Chance the Rapper, LCD Soundsystem, Lorde, OutKast, Run the Jewels, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and others. And as for actually live performances, artists including H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Vic Mensa, and many more are scheduled to appear.
Check out the full lineup below -- and save the frantic planning of what stage you need to get to when for Lolla 2021, because you can see the full schedule here to plan when you have to log on to watch your favorite hit the "stage."
